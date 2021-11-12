Bay Area sports reporter charged with killing mom in Walnut Creek

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) – The community of Walnut Creek is grieving the shocking death of a longtime resident and volunteer after police say she was stabbed to death by her own son.

Police say they found 74-year-old Darlene Roth stabbed to death at her home early Monday morning.

They say her son is responsible.

Roth is being remembered as someone who really cared about her community.

Her son who is accused of killing her has been identified as a local sports reporter.

Walnut Creek’s mayor tells KRON4 that he’s devastated over her death.

A small memorial was arranged with flowers and candles at the Mt. Diablo Unitarian Universalist Church in Walnut Creek.

It’s honoring the memory of the 74-year-old.

The beloved community member was stabbed to death on Monday.

“An absolute tragedy. She was a lovely woman, enthusiastic, energetic. She was involved in many community events,” Mayor Kevin Wilk said.

Mayor Kevin Wilk says Roth was well-respected in Walnut Creek.

She was heavily involved in sustainability messaging and community food drives.

Wilk says it’s a big loss for the city.

“She just wanted to know what she could do to help the city. That was really what it came down to every time we met up she would say ‘I love the city, what more can I do to help the city?'” Wilk said.

Walnut Creek police say Roth called 911 around 5 p.m. Monday morning saying she needed help because she was stabbed.

Officers rushed to the home in the area of 2600 Jones Road.

Life-saving measures were taken but Roth succumbed to her injuries.

Police arrested her son in connection with her death. He was later identified as 41-year-old Nicholas Roth, a local sports writer with the Bay Area News Group.

It’s unclear what happened before the stabbing. Investigators say they are continuing to investigate.

Roth’s community is left wondering what went wrong.

“Completely shocking and I think anyone that knew her just can’t imagine this would’ve been something that would happen to her. She was just a fun person,” Wilk said.

Nicholas Roth was set to appear before a judge on Friday in Martinez.

His bail has been set at more than a million dollars.