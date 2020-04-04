Bay Area stores implement new social distancing policies to protect shoppers, employees

COLMA, Calif. (KRON) — As grocery stores step up efforts to keep shoppers safe, big box stores like Walmart and Target are putting similar measures in place to protect both shoppers and employees.

A line outside Costco in South San Francisco on Friday was the line to get into the line in the parking lot before you get into the store. New social distancing policies are limiting those entering the store.

Among Costco’s new policies — no more than two people can enter the warehouse with each membership card, only members ages 60 or older can shop from 8 to 9 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday and Costco is asking members to use social distancing guidelines by allowing at least 6 feet of space between each person.

But that wasn’t always happening for those waiting in line at this store.

At Walmart in San Leandro, people were pouring into the store and no one appeared to be paying attention to the social distancing signs. That likely will change when new guidelines go into effect.

Walmart says beginning Saturday, stores will now allow no more than five customers for each 1,000 square feet at a given time. Inside some store next week, Walmart will institute one-way movement through the aisles using floor markers and direction from associates.

Walmart released a video highlighting additional precautions.

At Target in Colma, people were keeping their distance in line outside the store, and a team member was limiting the number of people in the store at one time.

Those limits are among new precautions Target is taking. Others include stepped up cleaning, floor signs to promote social distancing and plexiglass partitions at registers.

Over the next two weeks, Target will provide all team members in stores and distribution centers with face masks and gloves at the beginning of every shift.

Many of these steps are underway, others coming in the days ahead.

Keep in mind, if the stores stick to them, that will mean increased lines outside to get in.

Latest News Headlines: