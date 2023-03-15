SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Another atmospheric river storm made its way through the Bay Area Monday night through Tuesday. The storm brought significant rainfall and strong winds to the region, leading to flooding, downed trees and power lines, and traffic incidents.

As the Bay Area picks up ahead of another storm expected next week, we’re bringing you the latest updates on Bay Area storm cleanup.

Bay Area storm cleanup latest:

5:31 p.m. — Danville crews work to cleanup fallen trees

Strong winds caused a giant redwood tree to fall onto a Danville home. KRON4’s Philippe Djegal spoke to arborist crews who were on scene of the cleanup.

4:00 p.m. — Three large trees fall on Fremont animal shelter

Three large trees fell onto the property of the Tri City Animal Shelter in Fremont during Tuesday’s storms. “No humans or animals were hurt, we are so thankful,” said the shelter in a social media post. The shelter’s large dog play yard were damaged and “will be unusable for the foreseeable future,” the post said. The shelter is seeking people interested in fostering or sheltering large dogs. For more information, visit: Tri-City Animal Shelter Fremont CA | Official Website (tricityanimalshelter.org)

3:20 p.m. — Pothole closes two lanes on 880 through Oakland

Two right lanes on the southbound I-880 near Fruitvale Overcrossing are closed due to a pothole, according to Caltrans. Crews are working on repairing the pothole which opened up on the overcrossing. Motorists are advised to expect delays and use I-580 as an alternate route. The closure is expected to last until 6 p.m. Wednesday.

2:38 p.m. — Low temps for Thursday morning

The rain and wind may be behind us — for now — but low temperatures are set to return Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Frost is expected for the North Bay Interior Valleys, Santa Cruz Mountains and Northern Monterey Bay, the NWS said. “Cold conditions will impact unsheltered and displaced populations, those experiencing power outages, and may damage sensitive plants,” the NWS advised.

2:30 p.m. — Burlingame residents on edge after trees destroy cars, homes

Wind storm damage at El Camino Real and Edgehill Drive in Burlingame shows numerous trees that came down on cars and homes, leaving residents on edge.

Wind storm damage at El Camino Real and edgehill drive in Burlingame. Numerous eucalyptus trees came down,destroying cars and homes. Residents fear other trees will come down. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/b7OSAOnPNo — Dan Kerman (@DanKermanSF) March 15, 2023

2:25 p.m. — Highway 1 to reopen after Pajaro River flooding

Crews are working to reopen Highway 1 across the Pajaro River later Wednesday night, according to a Caltrans news release. Bridges at the river can safely accommodate traffic without restriction, according to an assessment by structural engineers. Southbound lanes on Highway 1 should open Wednesday evening and northbound lanes on Thursday morning.

Travelers on Highway 1 should expect delays and lane closures over the course of the next month as crews work to reconstruct eroded embankment materials around bridge supports, Caltrans said.

2:15 p.m. — De Anza and Foothill colleges closed

Both De Anza College and Foothill College will be closed Wednesday and Thursday due to extended power outages, according to a tweet from Foothill-De Anza Community College District Police. Many schools across the Bay Area are still without power or experiencing weather-related closures Wednesday. For the latest on school closures, click here.