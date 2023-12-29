(KRON) – The National Weather Service forecasts a 100 percent chance of rain with gusts as high as 30 mph expected. Daytime highs will be in the 60s throughout the Bay Area. Overnight lows should be mostly in the 50s in the region, with some areas dropping into the upper 40s, according to NWS.

KRON4’s meteorologist John Shrable forecasts that the heaviest rainfall will occur at midday.

High surf advisories are still in place for coastal areas.

“We have that dangerously high waves pushing up and down the coastline,” said Shrable. “These are extended through this morning. So keep some extra distance between yourself and the water later today.”

The NWS and the Pacific Grove PD announced the following beach turnouts are closed until further notice due to debris on the road and dangerous surf.

Foghorn

Crespi Pond

Acropolis

Asilomar

Otter Point

Great Tide Pools

According to the NWS, there is also a slight chance of thunderstorms in the region, mainly Friday night and Saturday. Another round of high surf is expected to impact the region on Saturday, with more coastal flooding possible.

The NWS advises:

Stay off rocks and jetties

Stay out of and away from the water

Never turn your back on the ocean!

Keep pets on a leash and away from the water

Forecasters say the high surf will continue to batter the coast ahead of the next system, causing some coastal flooding issues. The next system will impact the region on Friday and Saturday, bringing gusty winds and periods of moderate to heavy rains.