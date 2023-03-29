(KRON) — The rain will continue on and off through Wednesday with parts of the Bay Area experiencing possible 30-mile-per-hour winds and pea-sized hail. San Francisco, Oakland and Berkeley are under a special weather advisory, according to the National Weather Service, while the mountain communities should expect more snow.

Previously saturated soil could lead to downed trees and branches and power outages, as the area has seen from recent storms.

Stay up to date with the latest storm-related news.

Wednesday, March 29

8:50 a.m. — Sonoma County under flood watch

The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory in Sonoma County near Santa Rosa. Residents should expect potential flooding of streets, underpasses and highways until 4 p.m.

8:45 a.m. — BART delayed due to wet weather

Bay Area Rapid Transit said it was running about 20 minutes slow due to wet weather conditions Wednesday.

8:15 a.m. — Tree down in San Francisco

A fallen tree closed Folsom Street from Ripley Street to Bernal Heights Boulevard in San Francisco Wednesday morning. Emergency crews are on scene trying to remove it. Avoid the area if possible.