SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — As the last of a series of storms is poised to move through the Bay Area Wednesday, the region is still picking up the pieces from a series of powerful atmospheric rivers. With nearly two continuous weeks of rain and stormy weather in the rear-view mirror, Bay Area residents and businesses are in recovery mode from storms that spread damage across 41 of California’s 58 counties.

Here is an updated list of Caltrans storm related closures as of Tuesday, January 17:

East Bay Region

Alameda County: State Route 84 (Niles Canyon) from Main Street in Sunol to Mission Blvd. in Fremont is closed

Several mudslides on Niles Canyon have caused closures over the past two weeks. (Caltrans D4)

Contra Costa: EB State Route 24 near St Stephen Dr and Acalanes Rd., one Lane is closed

North Bay Region

Sonoma County: State Route 1 near Coleman Gulch Road, one-way traffic control in place

State Route 37 between Highway 101 and Atherton Avenue in Marin County is seen. (Caltrans D4)

Marin County: One lane is closed westbound on State Route 37, between Highway 101 and Atherton Avenue, including connector ramps. “Novato Creek overflowed levy. Despite pumping, continued creek flow and high tides make reopening difficult to predict,” Caltrans officials wrote.

Marin County: NB/SB Highway 1 near Ellis Creek, one-way traffic control in place

South Bay Region

Santa Clara County: Eastbound State Route 130 near Quimby Road, local traffic only

Just in: Highway 92 jammed, traffic terrible as crews continue to work after a sinkhole on #west bound lane. Status update from #caltrans tonight @kron4news pic.twitter.com/ouorC37uWa — Terisa Estacio (@TerisaEstacio) January 18, 2023

San Mateo County: State Route 92, from Upper State Route 35 to Pilarcitos Creek Road, Half Moon Bay, has one-way traffic control due to a huge sinkhole.

(CHP)