SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — As the last of a series of storms is poised to move through the Bay Area Wednesday, the region is still picking up the pieces from a series of powerful atmospheric rivers. With nearly two continuous weeks of rain and stormy weather in the rear-view mirror, Bay Area residents and businesses are in recovery mode from storms that spread damage across 41 of California’s 58 counties.
Here is an updated list of Caltrans storm related closures as of Tuesday, January 17:
East Bay Region
- Alameda County: State Route 84 (Niles Canyon) from Main Street in Sunol to Mission Blvd. in Fremont is closed
- Alameda County: Lane reduction on EB State Route 84 (Niles Canyon), near Ruby Hill Dr and Kalthoff Commons
- Contra Costa: EB State Route 24 near St Stephen Dr and Acalanes Rd., one Lane is closed
- Contra Costa: Offramp closed on Westbound State Route 24 near Fish Ranch Road
North Bay Region
- Sonoma County: State Route 1 near Coleman Gulch Road, one-way traffic control in place
- Sonoma County: State Route 1 at Russian Gulch to Meyers Grade Rd., one-way traffic control in place
- Marin County: Onramp closed on Westbound State Route 37 off Southbound Route 37 and South Novato Blvd.
- Marin County: One lane is closed westbound on State Route 37, between Highway 101 and Atherton Avenue, including connector ramps. “Novato Creek overflowed levy. Despite pumping, continued creek flow and high tides make reopening difficult to predict,” Caltrans officials wrote.
- Marin County: NB/SB Highway 1 near Ellis Creek, one-way traffic control in place
- Marin County: Offramp closed off Northbound Route 101 and Novato Blvd
- Napa County: WB State Route 128 near Lower Chiles Valley Rd., one-way traffic control in place
- Solano County: SB State Route 20 near Route 37, right shoulder is closed
South Bay Region
- Santa Clara County: Eastbound State Route 130 near Quimby Road, local traffic only
- Santa Clara County: Eastbound/Westbound State Route 152 near Park Entrance and Santa Cruz county line, full lane closure
- San Mateo County: State Route 92, from Upper State Route 35 to Pilarcitos Creek Road, Half Moon Bay, has one-way traffic control due to a huge sinkhole.
- San Mateo County: Lane reduction in place on Southbound U.S. 101 near Broadway Street
- San Mateo County: Northbound State Route 1 near Pescadero Road, one-way traffic control in place