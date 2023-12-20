SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Following a brief respite Tuesday afternoon, heavier rains is expected to return to the Bay Area overnight Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Rain is likely to impact the morning commute and could last throughout the day Wednesday.

Wednesday’s rain band could deliver up to an inch of rain before the storm clears out and heads south, according to KRON4 Meteorologist Kyla Grogan. Isolated thunderstorms are also possible before showers taper off by Thursday, the NWS said.

Follow our live blog for the latest updates on the Bay Area rain.

Bay Area rain updates:

Wednesday, Dec. 20

The National Weather Service forecast for the greater San Francisco Bay Area for Wednesday calls for rain and thunderstorms during the whole day, with up to 100 chance of showers in some areas in the region.

Forecasters say rain will continue throughout the day with the focus shifting southward Wednesday night. Light to moderate showers are expected to move into the North Bay with scattered showers along the coastal ranges. As the day progresses, rain will move inland across the entire region with the coastal ranges picking up the most rainfall.

There is a 15 to 25 percent chance of isolated thunderstorms over the Central Coast. Any thunderstorms that may develop can produce locally heavy rainfall, according to the NWS.

Also, there is a Coastal Flood Advisory in effect in San Francisco, North Bay Interior Valleys, and San Francisco Bay Shoreline Counties until 7 a.m. Wednesday.

According to forecasters, dry conditions are likely to return by late week and persist into the start of the holiday week.

Oakland Zoo closed

The Oakland Zoo will be closed Wednesday during the day due to the weather. They plan on being open Wednesday night for Glowfari subject to change based on the weather. Anyone with reservations for the Zoo will automatically be refunded.

Bay City News contributed to this report.