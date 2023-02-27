(KRON) — Coming off a wet week, the Bay Area is expecting more rain to come through starting Monday and not letting up until Wednesday.

A rainy Monday morning is expected to be followed by the possibility of thunderstorms Monday afternoon and more wetness Tuesday and Wednesday. High elevation snow–above 3000 feet– and gusty winds are also expected.

Here we go again! Our next weather system is knocking on the doorstep of the North Bay & will sweep through the Bay Area & Central Coast through the day. Rain showers, high elevation snow (>3000'), gusty winds, & isolated thunderstorms are expected. #CAwx #BayAreaWX pic.twitter.com/TooqZAPrIJ — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) February 27, 2023

6:30 a.m. — When will rain start in my area?

By 7 a.m. Monday, the Peninsula will start to see some showers while heavier rain will begin to pick up in the North Bay, KRON4 meteorologist John Shrable said. By 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., that heavier band of rain will sweep through the Peninsula into the East Bay, and by 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., will start hitting the South Bay.