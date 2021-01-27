Bay Area storm: What you need to be prepared

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Strong winds can blow down limbs, trees, and power lines, in addition to scattered power outages.

These weather conditions make it difficult for drivers, so take precautions and make sure to drive with headlights and windshield wipers on.

The California Highway Patrol advises drivers to check tire air pressure, tired tread depth, windshield wipers and all lights ahead of storms like the Atmospheric River event.

With a major rain storm approaching & expected to last the next several days, please take the opportunity today to check your vehicle’s tire air pressure, tire tread depth, windshield wipers, & all lighting equipment, to ensure proper performance during inclement weather. pic.twitter.com/RNKmyQjIrt — CHP San Francisco (@CHPSanFrancisco) January 25, 2021

Where to get sandbags in the Bay Area

Alameda (Click link for more information) Maintenance & Operations, 951 Turner Court, Hayward — Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Public Works Agency, 4825 Gleason Drive, Dublin — Monday to Friday 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. City Corporation Yard, 1326 Alston Way, Berkeley — Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. All fire stations: Call station to verify availability (Click Here for a list of fire stations contact information) City of Fremont Maintenance Center, 42551 Osgood Road — Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Maintenance Services Center, 24505 Soto Road, Hayward — Prefilled sandbags available 24/7 City of Livermore Service Center, 3500 Robertson Park Road — Call (925) 960-8020 for additional information Neward Service Center, 37440 Filbert Street — Monday to Thursday, every other Friday 8 a.m. to noon Municipal Service Center, 7101 Edgewater Drive — 24/7, sandbags in front of the entry gate Corporation Yard, 898 Red Rock Road, Piedmont — Prefilled sandbags available 24/7 Operations Service Center, 3333 Busch Road, Pleasanton — Prefilled sandbags available 24/7



(Click link for more information) Contra Costa (Click link for a map of locations) Ambrose, 3105 Willow Pass Road, Bay Point Byron Airport, 500 Eagle Court, Byron County Public Works, 2475 Waterbird Way, Martinez Knightsen Farm Bureau Building, 3020 Second Street, Knightsen West County Detention Facility, 5555 Giant Highway, Richmond Walnut Creek: Lancaster Road across from Orchard Lane Heather Farm Park Community Center parking lot (North end) Larkey Park parking lot Howe Homestead Park parking lot Rudgear Park parking lot



(Click link for a map of locations) Marin (Click link for phone numbers and more information) Belvedere Community Road near City Hall Intersection of Lagoon and Maybridge Roads 73 West Shore Road Bolinas Fire Department, 100 Mesa Road College of Marin, Lot 15 on Kent Ave. Corte Madera Fire Station #14 on Tamalpais Drive Parking lot at San Clemente Park, Paradise Drive County Fire Marin City – 850 Drake Ave. Point Reyes Station – 4th and B Streets Woodacre – 33 Castlerock Ave. Tomales – 599 Dillon Beach Road Fairfax, baseball field parking lot on Elsie Street between Pavillion and the ball field Larkspur, Piper Park, 250 Doherty Drive Mill Valley Fire Station 7 at 1 Hamilton Drive Firestation 6 at 26 Corte Madera Ave. Boyle Park at Thalia Street Molino and Cascade Drive Marinwood, Fire Station 58 – CST Shed Novato Cain Lane between Sherman Ave. and Machin Ave. All fire stations Ross, entrance to Natalie Coffin Green Park at the end of Lagunitas Road San Anselmo, just beyond Redhill Shopping Center on Sir Francis Drake next to Isabelle Cook School tennis courts off Sunnyhills San Rafael Fire Station 1, 1039 C Street Fire Station 2, 210 Third Street Fire Station 4, 46 Castro Ave. Fire Station 5, 955 Pt. San Pedro Road Fire Station 6, 650 Del Ganado Road Fire Station 7, 3530 Civic Center Drive Sausalito Corporation Yard at 530 Nevada Street Southern Marin Fire, Stations 9, 4, and 2 Stinson Beach Fire Station 2, 100 Calle Del Arroyo Throckmorton, Intersection of Marin Ave and Tennessee Valley Roads in Mill Valley

(Click link for phone numbers and more information)

Napa (Click link for more information): City Corporation Yard, 770 Jackson Street, Napa, CA 94559



(Click link for more information): City Corporation Yard, 770 Jackson Street, Napa, CA 94559 San Francisco (Click link for more information): SF Public Works, 49 South Van Ness Ave. — Monday to Saturday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Public Works will provide residents up to 10 free sandbags.



(Click link for more information): SF Public Works, 49 South Van Ness Ave. — Monday to Saturday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Public Works will provide residents up to 10 free sandbags. San Mateo (Click link for more information) Grant Corporation Yard, 752 Chestnut Road, Redwood City Princeton Corporation Yard, 203 Cornell Avenue, Half Moon Bay Pescadero High School, 350 Butano Cutoff Road, Pescadero La Honda Corporation Yard, 59 Entrada Way, La Honda

(Click link for more information)