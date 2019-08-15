Bay Area stretches into 2nd day of sweltering heat wave

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The heat is on yet again Thursday as the Bay Area will see much of the same weather as it did yesterday.

By noon, temperatures reached the high 90’s for inland cities like Concord and Antioch while San Francisco reached 85 degrees.

Temperatures are expected to break records with some Bay Area locations like Livermore hitting triple digits.

Temperatures are forecast to edge out yesterday’s daytime highs by just a few degrees in a few areas.

Heat Advisories are in effect for inland areas until 8 p.m. Thursday.

Skies will remain clear into tomorrow to start the weekend but temperatures will begin to cool down bringing us back closer to seasonal averages with much more comfortable temperatures expected by the weekend ahead.

Cooling centers are open across the Bay Area to help people cool down.

In the South Bay, VTA is offering free rides to anyone heading to a cooling center.

After records were shattered across the Bay Area yesterday today will again bring with it dangerous afternoon temperatures. Find a cool spot, take it easy and keep a close eye on those who you know are susceptible to the heat. @kron4news #CAwx pic.twitter.com/T9ZvQ6F2d4 — John Shrable (@JohnShrable) August 15, 2019

