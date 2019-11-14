Bay Area students participate in Ruby Bridges Walk to School Day

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Over 100 students are at South San Francisco’s City Hall with Mayor Karyl Matsumoto and will be walking to school in honor of Ruby Bridges.

Ruby Bridges was one of the first African-American students to integrate our nation’s southern schools in New Orleans.

At only 6-years-old, she became a symbol and fueled the Civil Rights Movement back in 1960.

It highly impressed 5th grade students at Martin Elementary School in South San Francisco so much that they wanted to honor Ruby Bridges.

They circulated petition to create Ruby Bridges Day in the school district.

The school board then approved and designated Nov. 14 as Ruby Bridges Day at every public school in the district.

That then got extended to San Mateo County, which also adopted the designated day, combining it with Walk to School Day.

The San Mateo County School Board is also talking with the state’s new surgeon general to make Ruby Bridges Walk to School Day statewide.

