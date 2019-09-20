Live Now
Bay Area students protest climate change

Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Students across the Bay Area on Friday are joining forces with kids across the world in a walkout to protest climate change.

Students say they’re doing this to pressure lawmakers on the local, state, and federal levels to get involved and do something about climate change.

Students in Berkeley and San Francisco plan on holding rallies this morning, joining others from around the world.

