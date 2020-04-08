Bay Area students to continue their education through distance learning at home

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – As more Bay Area counties extend school closures through the rest of the academic year, the State Superintendent of Public Instruction says schools are still moving forward with some adjusted schedules.

The good news, the class of 2020 will still be able to graduate. The bad news, however, many students are still in need of technology and devices for distance learning.

Students continue their education through distance learning at home and online with their teachers.

“For the next several weeks, the Department of Education will work with our school districts to provide training on how to provide distance learning,” Tony Thurmond said.

On Tuesday, State Superintendent of Public Schools, Tony Thurmond, also reassured parents and students that the class of 2020 will be able to graduate and continue on to college.

“There’s been flexibility on every front as you can imagine. Our seniors are able to take their AP tests at home. All of our high education institutions have suspended the SAT as a condition for admission into our schools. All of our districts have provided flexible grading, in some cases a pass, not pass framework for how students will be graded and all of our institutions at higher education have accepted those conditions for admission into our university systems,” Thurmond said.

While students will still graduate, many schools have canceled graduation ceremonies or looked for alternatives.

“I know it’s disappointing that we can’t point to when a graduation ceremony can take place but that’s only because we want you to remain safe and we know that there are many districts that are planning virtual graduation ceremonies. Many of our districts are planning to have ceremonies after we receive the all clear to return to campuses,” Thurmond said.

Meanwhile, many students are struggling with technology gaps where some students don’t have access to the internet or online devices.

For those students, teachers are making accomodations with packets of material, as the Department of Education works to secure more devices for the students who need them.

“The California Department of Education is working with the governor’s office and many in tech sector to get devices and internet access to our students,” Thurmond said.

Right now, the Department of Education says it’s moving to provide 150,000 devices to students so they have the resources to work from home like many of us have been for the last few weeks.

However, they say that’s still not enough and they need more devices or mobile hotspots.

If you’d like to help, they’re encouraging people to go to donatetech@cde.ca.gov.

