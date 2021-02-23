Bay Area sweats out with record-breaking winter heat expected

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay Area might see record-breaking high temperatures with a month of winter still left in the calendar.

We’re not seeing your normal February conditions, even in the beautiful Bay Area. Some interior parts of the region are expected to get right up to 80 degrees on Tuesday before a wind advisory comes through the rest of the week.

KRON4 Meteorologist John Shrable says the typical temps for this time is usually high 50s, low 60s.

👋Good Morning #BayArea. Here's a nice #sunrise pic to start your day. Today will be a beautiful day with temperatures well above normal. A few places may even set a record. #cawx pic.twitter.com/atSSX8nz3Y — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) February 23, 2021

According to the National Weather Service, the South Bay and North Bay will likely see the highest highs, particularly around San Jose and then Santa Rosa and Napa.

As of 9 a.m., Napa’s temperature is already in the 60s — and St. Helena is already nearing 70 degrees.

The rest of the week will also keep above average temperatures for this time of the year, but it Tuesday will be the warmest day by far.