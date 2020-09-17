Bay Area takes a breath after record Spare the Air Alert streak ends

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — September 17 marks the first day that the Bay Area is clear of its record Spare the Air Alert streak after a whole month of poor air quality.

Thursday morning was the first time in 31 days that the fog was actually clean. Winds carrying smoky air from Northern California wildfires made for hazardous air quality. In the last week especially, the Bay Area saw some of the worst air quality it has ever had.

The new Spare the Air Alert record was more than double the previous record of 13 days, which was caused by the Camp Fire back in 2018. Back when the Bay Area was under a 23-day streak, Bay Area Air Quality Management District Meteorologist, Charley Knoderer told KRON4 “The consecutive days are very alarming to us.”

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District did issue an air quality advisory Thursday through Friday, but clarified that the air quality “is not expected to be unhealthy.” The advisory comes from residual smoke potentially causing smoky, hazy skies.

California has also broken a record this year with the wildfires, as over 3.1 million acres have burned this year with still three months left to go. The deadly destruction reignited a conversation on climate change, with Governor Gavin Newsom putting pressure on CalEPA to fastrack its environmental goals.

The fresh air brings the Bay Area some relief after a month of dangerous air from wildfires mixed with the coronavirus pandemic had the West Coast facing multiple unexpected hazards and hardship simultaneously. Businesses that weren’t forced to close during the pandemic were impacted as the poor air quality halted much-needed revenue once their localities allowed outdoor reopening this month. Restaurants who have managed to keep customers through outdoor dining had to deal with falling ash during a few particularly smoky days in the Bay Area.

“A lot of people may not come out because there is ash literally falling in their food,” the owner of Sip and Scoop California in Brentwood told KRON4 last week.

The poor air quality removed the smaller joys comforting Bay Area residents during the pandemic, like socially distanced picnics and outdoor walks in between work calls.

Those activities can be enjoyed once more as KRON4 Meteorologist John Shrable says the smoky air has finally left the bay. Take a breath while you can — he also predicts smoky air will return late Sunday.

