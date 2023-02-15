SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The CEO of fitness tracking app Strava announced his resignation on Tuesday, just a few weeks after the company laid off several dozen employees back in December. In a letter posted on the Strava blog, CEO and co-founder Michael Horvath announced that the company would be commencing a search for his successor.

In the post, which was addressed to the Strava community, Horvath expressed confidence that Strava and the company’s recently rolled out subscription model would remain “at the center of connected fitness for many, many more people over the coming decade and beyond.”

In December, the San Francisco-headquartered company announced that it had laid off 38 employees, about 14 percent of its workforce, according to a story in Runner’s World. The layoffs followed the announcement of a price increase in the fitness tracking platform’s premium subscription model.

On social media, Strava users reported being confused and caught off guard by the price increase, which appeared to vary for different users. A previous post on the Strava blog on “Why Your Subscription Price Changed,” displays a message informing users that “the page you’re looking for does not exist.”

Of his decision to step down, Horvath wrote, “I have decided that Strava needs a CEO with the experience and skills to help us make the most of this next chapter,” and that the “search for Strava’s next CEO is underway.”