SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Bay Area art prodigy Tyler Gordon painted a portrait of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. Monday and shared his creative process with a timelapse video.

“The dream still continues, and we fight for those who came before us. Happy Birthday Martin Luther King Jr. We’ll keep dreaming until love and equality conquers all,” Gordon wrote.

King is one of more than 500 Black icons painted by the 17-year-old artist from San Jose. He painted a photo of Vice President Kamala Harris that went viral and eventually resulted in Harris calling Gordon to personally thank him for creating the portrait in her honor.

Gordon was featured in Time Magazine as “a bonafide, artistic prodigy.”

Bay Area art prodigy Tyler Gordon smiles with his newest portrait.

“Tyler Gordon has faced more challenges than some people experience in a lifetime. He was born deaf and underwent a surgery at age 5 that gave him some hearing, but he still speaks with a stutter. In elementary school, he got bullied so much that he barely spoke. But at 10, Gordon found his artistic voice,” Time wrote.

“Sometimes I can’t talk and get words out, so I speak through my art,” Gordon told Time.

Watch Gordon paint Martin Luther King Jr.’s portrait on cavass in the video player above.