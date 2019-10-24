Bay Area temperatures reach 80s, 90s

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Parts of the Bay Area are under a heat advisory as the cities see above-average temperatures in the 80s and 90s.

As of 1 p.m., Downtown San Francisco reached 81 and the Oakland Airport hit 90.

Oakland is not alone in 90-degree weather.

1pm temperatures:

81F Downtown San Francisco

88F Half Moon Bay

89F Bodegahead (Bodega Bay)

90F Oakland Airport

90F Salinas Airport

91F Dillon Beach

91-92F Capitola/Soquel

92F Santa Rosa

93F Watsonville

93F Monterey Airport & NWS — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 24, 2019

Santa Rosa, Dillon Beach, Capitola, Watsonville and Monterey also measured in the low 90s.

These temperatures are “above normal,” the National Weather Service said.

The heat advisory is in place until 7 p.m. Thursday night.

The hot temperatures come as a 10,000-acre wildfire burns in Sonoma County near Geyserville.

In its latest update, CAL FIRE said the fire was not contained.