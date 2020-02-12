Bay Area temps break records, cool down expected

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – After a couple days of record highs got the Bay Area feeling more like summer, a cool-down is expected across the region.

After record warmth over the past two days, temperatures are expected to cool in most areas today due to a decrease in offshore flow. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/Psh3eKzw2h — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) February 12, 2020

According to the National Weather Service Bay Area, five areas either tied or broke daily records for Tuesday, Feb. 11:

As today's high temperatures trickle in, 5 sites have either tied or broken daily records for today (February 11th). #CAwx pic.twitter.com/zcvsJHjggC — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) February 12, 2020

On Tuesday Santa Rosa Airport reached 80 degrees F by 2:07 p.m. In comparison, Phoenix, Arizona and Las Vegas, Nevada both have yet to hit 80 degrees this year, according to the NWS.

Wednesday morning will be cooler ahead of what will still be a comfortable and unseasonably warm afternoon.

Morning temperatures ranging from the 30’s to 50’s across the Bay will eventually give way to warm afternoon highs back into the 70’s under plenty more sunshine.

Looking ahead, dry conditions across the region along with plenty of sunshine.

Highs will be a touch cooler to close out the week, but still above average in the low to mid-60’s.

