Bay Area temps to soar into 70’s, chance of rain returns to forecast

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Looks like the Bay Area is in for more beautiful weather this week!
Dry skies continue Monday with mild temperatures. Daytime highs will rise into the upper 60’s and low 70’s for much of the rest of the week.
Highs will be warmer than yesterday’s under mostly sunny skies.
Looking ahead at the next 7 days, the remainder of the month which ends Saturday does look to remain dry, making for a historically dry February.
Daytime highs will rise well into the mid-70’s by the middle of the week.
But there is a potential for some light rain on the Sunday, March 1 and later next week. Both days bring the potential of showers in the long-range forecasts.
According to the National Weather Service, it’s a 20-30% chance.
