Bay Area to see first rain in weeks

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Sunday morning, rain is falling in the Bay Area.

The timeline for Sunday showers has moved up to as early as sunrise for the region, according to the National Weather Service.

The Napa and northeast Sonoma County may even get a thunderstorm on Sunday afternoon – a welcome change days after Governor Newsom declared a drought emergency.

But despite weeks of the dry weather and drought conditions, the rain relief isn’t expected to be long-lasting.

Where does the 2020-2021 water year fall in terms of driest for downtown San Francisco?



So far, this is the 4th driest rainy season on record w/ 8.72" (ignoring years with excessive missing data)



On the bright side, a storm will bring widespread rainfall this Sunday into Monday pic.twitter.com/ymBz0ZLbEO — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) April 22, 2021

Showers should subside for most of the region by Sunday night, the National Weather Service’s latest Friday forecast said.

There may be chances for light and spotty showers in the North Bay and coastal mountains on Saturday as well.