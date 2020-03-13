It’s going to be a rainy next few days for the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Enjoy the dry weather while it lasts, Bay Area!

While Friday will remain sunny and mild, you can expect a cool down in the days ahead.

On Saturday, daytime highs will only rise into the 50’s under cloudier skies and a cold rain will push through early in the day, with areas of rainfall carrying the region through the rest of the day.

That rain is predicted to impact the area from Saturday through possibly Tuesday.

Here is a preliminary rainfall estimate for the next storm system which will impact the area from Saturday through possibly Tuesday. #cawx pic.twitter.com/PbJeMN01lh — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) March 12, 2020

Cooler temperatures will be felt next week as skies clear out and dry out temporarily after Tuesday.

