Bay Area to see rain on 1st day of spring
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Enjoy the sunny and warm weather while it lasts!
Spring officially starts Wednesday, and the Bay Area will welcome the new season with rain as two storm systems make their way to the area.
Today temperatures begin to cool under cloudy skies.
Showers begin Wednesday morning, bringing cooler temperatures along.
A second round of rain is expected Friday afternoon into the evening, leading into the weekend.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
