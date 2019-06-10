Bay Area to see smoke from Yolo County’s Sand Fire

The Sand Fire burning in Yolo County is 30% contained.

The fire has been burning since Saturday.

It has since burned more than 2,200 acres.

The challenges with this fire is getting access to steep, rugged terrain.

More than 600 firefighters are fighting the fire both on the ground and in the air.

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area’s Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES