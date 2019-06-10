Live Now
Bay Area to see smoke from Yolo County’s Sand Fire

Bay Area

The Sand Fire burning in Yolo County is 30% contained. 

The fire has been burning since Saturday. 

It has since burned more than 2,200 acres. 

The challenges with this fire is getting access to steep, rugged terrain. 

More than 600 firefighters are fighting the fire both on the ground and in the air. 

