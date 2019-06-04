Bay Area to see some of the hottest temperatures so far this summer

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Don't forget your sunscreen, stay hydrated, and enjoy the warm weather!

If you're looking for a taste of summer, Tuesday and Wednesday are it.

Today will likely feature some of the hottest temperatures so far this summer, according to the National Weather Service Bay Area.

We're talking about mild temperatures for those of you along the coast, but if you're more inland get ready for a scorcher!

Max temperatures in cities including Concord, Livermore, and Brentwood will see mid to upper 90's!

Cities in the South Bay such as San Jose and Morgan Hill will see the 90's too.

The warming trend continues on Wednesday.

