Bay Area to see triple-digit temps again

It’s going to be hot once again on Monday across the Bay Area, with some inland areas reaching triple-digit temperatures much like over the weekend.

Some parts of the Bay tied record-breaking temperatures on Sunday due to the first heat wave of the year.

Those areas included San Francisco at 91 degrees, tying with its previous record in 1986.

Updated record report for Sunday, June 9, 2019 — 6 broken/tied daily record highs and 3 broken/tied daily record high minimums. #CAwx #climate pic.twitter.com/M1AOXOs4na— NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) June 10, 2019

Today you can expect another day of near-record breaking temperatures, with inland areas like Concord and Livermore seeing another day of triple digits.

70’s and 80’s are expected along the coast.

If possible, plan activities in the early morning or evening as a Heat Advisory continues.

