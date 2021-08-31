Bay Area town looking for local artists for large commissioned painting

DANVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — The Town of Danville is looking for professional artists to create a large piece for the town’s new office space.
The town is commissioning the artist to paint three large canvasses, with the concept representing the town in a “contemporary artistic style and celebrate the town’s landscape, history and heritage.”
You have until 5 p.m. on Sept. 30 to submit entries for an opportunity to be selected.
The town says the art will be on display, greeting residents and visitors, long-term. Artists can highlight up to “two different design concepts that will work together as one tryptic painting,” according to the town.
Click here to submit the proposal.