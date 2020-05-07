Bay Area traffic will be worse post-coronavirus shutdown

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A new study projects the morning commute will increase by about 42 minutes after the shelter-in-place order is lifted here in the Bay Area.

During the coronavirus pandemic, traffic has been nearly non-existent, with everyone working and staying home.

However, the new study by Vanderbilt University shows that when this order is lifted, our commutes are going to be way worse than normal.

It may take time for people to want to hop on crowded BART, Muni, or even shared Ubers and Lyfts again due to sanitary concerns and the continued need to social distance.

So likely, people will be driving themselves to work more than ever.

The university projected that San Francisco will be the hardest hit city in the country, saying each person will be on the road up to 80 minutes longer per day due to the traffic.

The next cities expected to get hit hard are New York City and Los Angeles.

