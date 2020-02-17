Bay Area trail remains closed after girl, 6, attacked by mountain lion

CUPERTINO, Calif. (KRON) – Rancho San Antonio Preserve in Santa Clara County remains closed after a 6-year-old girl was attacked by a mountain lion over the weekend.

Park rangers are still looking for the animal.

According to wildlife officials, the girl was walking the trail with her friends and family Sunday morning when the big cat came out of nowhere and grabbed her leg.

One of the adults in the group was able to react quickly and punched the lion in the side.

That’s when the mountain lion immediately let go.

The girl suffered minor injuries – some small cuts – and was released to her parents.

Officials said the adult reacted exactly as you should when facing off with a mountain lion; if you’re in an attack, you fight back.

Signs around Rancho San Antonio Preserve also offer tips on what to do if you encounter a mountain lion.

If you see these animals, officials advise the following:

Back away

Make yourself look bigger

Make loud noise

Do NOT turn your back on them

Do NOT run

If there is an attack, fight them

This is the second time in 6 months that park rangers at the gates have had to turn away visitors because of mountain lions.

In August, wildlife officials lured a mother and her cubs away from the trails over safety concerns.

The plan is to now capture the animal and make sure it’s the right one by using highly-trained dogs and DNA from the victim.

If the mountain lion is captured, it will be put in a culvert trap where it will be kept alive so authorities can collect DNA, which will then go to Sacramento and the Wildlife Division who will decide the fate of the animal.

