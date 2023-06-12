SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — At the height of the pandemic, public transit agencies were able to operate on COVID relief funds. Now, that money is running out and transit companies are nearing what they call a fiscal cliff.

Lawmakers are working to make sure cuts aren’t made to train and bus schedules. Both the State Senate and State Assembly are working to address the fiscal cliff that public transit agencies are warning of. BART, Muni and other systems say that without additional funds, they’ll have to start making drastic cuts to train and bus schedules as soon as this fall.

When California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced his state budget, it slashed $2 billion in transit infrastructure money. According to State Sen. Scott Wiener (D-CA) those cuts will impact the Bay Area’s commute.

Weiner says that BART has warned of the possibility of no weekend trains, ending service after 9 p.m. and even cutting an entire line. The state senator also tweeted Monday saying Muni has warned of phasing out 15-20 bus lines.

“Would be debilitating for the Bay Area, in terms of people’s ability to get around,” Weiner said. “A lot of people don’t have cars. They rely on these transit systems to get to work, to school, the senior center, the doctor or the grocery store.”

According to Wiener, the California Senate and Assembly released their budget Sunday night, restoring the $2 billion in cuts to transit and providing a $1.1 billion bailout over a three-year period to fund transit operations.

“This budget proposal doesn’t solve the entire problem, we have still work to do in the next few years,” Weiner said. “But this is a big step and will help send a big message that we’re committed long-term to viable public transportation.”

He expects the money will solve about 50% of the fiscal cliff in the Bay Area. The legislature has until Thursday to pass a budget and the governor then has 12 days to act on it.

BART and Muni have warned that their fiscal cliff will be reached by 2025. San Francisco Municipal Transit Agency says the funding will help Bay Area Transit survive but that there’s still more to do.

“This funding covers about half of our need and buys us time to stabilize while we continue working to close the remaining budget gap. It is a crucial acknowledgement of how important Muni is to a thriving San Francisco,” read an SFMTA statement in part.

“BART is hopeful this funding will help address the $93 million budget deficit BART faces in Fiscal Year 2025, although details of how much money BART might receive and how those funds will be distributed have yet to be determined,” said BART General Manager Bob Powers.

During the pandemic, transit agencies lost about 95% of riders. They’re slowly rebounding, but ridership has yet to return to pre-pandemic levels.