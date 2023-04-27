SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The decision to play Friday’s Game 6 of the NBA First Round Playoff series between the Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings at 5 p.m. Friday has raised a few eyebrows.

“5pm local start time for Warriors-Kings is silly,” one user tweeted. “Why would the NBA do that? We ain’t even off of work yet.”

“I don’t think theres anyway the Warriors lose this series but I could see them losing Game 6. Especially since I think it’s at 5pm?” tweeted another.

One Bay Area transit agency has even gone as far as to suggest that the game’s dubious scheduling could be part of a “conspiracy” on behalf of the league.

“We’re aware that in its conspiracy to kneecap the Warriors’ dynasty, the NBA has scheduled Friday’s Game 6 for 5:00 p.m. in hopes fans will arrive late,” the SF Bay Ferry service tweeted on Thursday.

“Not on our watch,” the tweet continued. “We’re working on an updated itinerary for reserved service to Chase Center.”

Later in the day on Thursday, the ferry service tweeted out updated times for ferry service to Chase Center for tomorrow’s game:

3:25 p.m. from Main Street Alameda

3:45 p.m. from Oakland

The ferry from Chase back to the East Bay will depart as usual, 30 minutes after the final buzzer.

Following Wednesday’s 123-116 win at Golden 1 Center, the Warriors head into Friday’s game with a 3-2 lead and will be looking to close out the series. Otherwise, a trip back to Sacramento for Game 7 on Sunday awaits them.