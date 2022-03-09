SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — As gas prices soar across the country with spring break just few weeks away, many people are wondering what would happen to flight prices.

A ticket price expert says he doesn’t expect prices to go up before spring break — if you’re traveling then.

But some travelers at San Jose International Airport are preparing for a rise in ticket prices.

Dawn Wilson landed at San Jose International Airport on Wednesday for business.

Wilson is in medical device sales and travels a lot.

“I go to Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada,” Wilson said.

With the amount of travel, and rising fuel prices now, Wilson says her company is adjusting to when they buy tickets.

“We’re just trying to book out as far as in advance as we can plan and see where it goes,” she said.

Another traveler is doing the same.

“60 days in advance,” the traveler said.

But an industry expert says air fare is not rising as quickly as gas prices.

“Airlines generally buy their fuel ahead of time, weeks if not months, which in the short term we’re not seeing much on an impact on fairs,” said Willis Orlando who is a senior flight expert at Cheapflights.com.

Orlando says if the fuel prices do continue to go up, consumers can expect to pay more for flights in June or July.

But he thinks ticket prices will remain affordable due to competition from budget airlines.

“I do not expect anytime soon to go back to the-world, for example where someone can’t fly coast to coast for less than $500 roundtrip,” Orlando said.

Orlando says there are a lot of open seats right now for flights to the Caribbean or Western Europe.

And travelers are ready.

“It’s fun to meet new people, see new places, experience new cultures and eat really good food,” Wilson said.

Orlando says tickets will be high if you plan on going to Asia due to limited supply and airlines having to avoid Russian airspace.