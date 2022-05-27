SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The holiday travel season is in full swing at San Francisco International Airport as people head to their Memorial Day weekend destinations.

KRON4 had team coverage of Memorial Day weekend travelers — some who traveled by air and others drove to their getaway destinations.

Travelers by Car

During the 6 p.m. hour, there was not a lot of traffic on Highway 101 in Novato.

KRON4 spoke with several people about their upcoming three day weekend plans. Most say they were going to celebrate with a staycation.

One says they are going to stay local here in the Bay Area — citing COVID-19 as one of the factors.

In contrast, Oakland airport was buzzing with travelers. A spokesperson says the latest figures show a sharp rise in people leaving for a vacation and coming in to have some fun in the Bay Area.

Travelers by Air

It’s been fairly quiet at SFO this evening, but overall people are grateful to travel again even if it costs more this year.

One family was departing from San Francisco International Airport Friday is heading to the Philippines. They said tickets were more expensive but were worth it.

“It was worth it after two years,” the traveler said.

Travelers we spoke with say they noticed airfare has gone up, especially for one woman going to Hawaii.

She said her last-minute ticket was more than $5,000.

Most travelers say airfare went up a few hundred dollars more for this holiday weekend, according to Hopper, an online travel site that analyzes prices.

Vacationers can expect to see airfare to the highest prices this summer in more than five years — due to rising jet fuel prices, surging demand and lower overall capacity.