Bay Area TV anchor Frank Somerville arrested on suspicion of DUI

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — KRON4 sources have confirmed that Bay Area TV news anchor Frank Somerville was involved in a crash late Thursday night in downtown Oakland.

Somerville was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

According to KRON4 sources, multiple cars were hit.

KRON4 obtained a video that appears to be related to the incident that shows a Porsche crashing into another vehicle.

Somerville has been a longtime anchor at KTVU FOX 2 but has not appeared on-air in several months.

KRON4 has reached out to KTVU for a statement but has yet to receive a response.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.