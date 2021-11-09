Bay Area Veterans Day celebrations

American flags are placed at a fountain in honor of fallen service members during a ceremony at the Tidewater Veterans Memorial in Virginia Beach for Veterans Day. The City of Virginia Beach has been hosting the Veterans Day parade and ceremonies since 1970. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Betsy Knapper/Released)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Each November across the U.S. veterans are honored and commemorated for their sacrifice.

Veteran’s Day is observed annually on November 11, honoring military veterans and all those who have served in the United States Armed Forces.

In San Francisco, the American Legion’s Veteran Success Center and One Vet One Voice will host a Veterans Community Awards Gala at the War Memorial Veterans Building on November 10 from 5 to 9 p.m.

The city’s Human Service Agency will recognize veterans on November 12 at the Chase Center for the Golden State Warriors game versus the Chicago Bulls at 7 p.m.

They will also be hosting a free pregame resource fair from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. located at the center’s east lobby.

Join our County Veterans Services Office in recognizing #veterans on 11/12 at the Chase Center with the @warriors! Visit https://t.co/Hmz5gzO4d3 to get your tickets & use promo code: SFCVSO. A big thank you to the Warriors for hosting this event & supporting our veterans. pic.twitter.com/NSP3EYS2KR — San Francisco Human Services Agency (@SFHumanServices) November 5, 2021

To wrap up the weekend, join veterans and community members clean up a 1.2 mile stretch of Ocean Beach with nonprofit Recycle for Vets on November 13 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Santa Clara County

In the South Bay, Santa Clara County will honor veterans and military families the entire month of November.

The county’s Office of Veterans Services will host a Veterans Day Celebration on November 10, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hellyer Park.

As part of this month’s celebrations and tributes, county officials also want to highlight new ways for veterans to receive assistance to apply for critical federal, state, and local benefits.

The county says it acknowledges that the application process for state and federal benefits for veterans is often complex.

As COVID-19 restrictions lifted this summer and with the office’s lobby reopened to the public, the average number of claims staff helped submit increased about 17% compared to the height of the pandemic.

The county reports disability claims had the biggest jump — with an increase by about 25%.

“I’m thrilled to see the higher level of activity in our office. It means that our veterans are reaching us and getting the help they need,” said David Till, Director of the County’s Office of Veterans Services.

“Our goal is to make sure our veterans have access to benefits they have earned through their service and sacrifice. We are fully staffed and ready to take on more clients as needed.”