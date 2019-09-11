Bay Area volunteers pack meals for 9/11 Day of Service

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – In observance of 9/11, which is recognized as a National Day of Service, more than 1,000 volunteers from across the Bay Area will pack thousands of meals for those in need.

Co-hosted by HandsOn Bay Area and the San Francisco Marin Food Bank, the San Francisco Meal Pack for 9/11 Day is one of eight volunteer service projects organized in cities nationwide in observance of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

This is the largest volunteer service project being held in San Francisco in observance of the 9/11 National Day of Service.

