Bay Area voters react to Trump impeachment

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — In the Bay Area, voters are sounding off over the historic second impeachment of Donald Trump.

The reactions were split along the party line.

Those who supported President-elect Biden in the 2020 election felt like it was important to impeach Donald Trump after last week’s attack on the Capitol to send a message.

Those who voted for President Trump think this is a waste of time — since he has to little time left in the White House.

“I think it’s really important to do that. It’s not that because he only has eight days to go, it’s just the principle,” Nazih Fino said. “This is a lesson learned, everybody should be under the law not above the law.”

“Joe Biden won — that’s a fact,” Bill King said. “As Americans we need to come together and to agree as the facts, agree as to law and order and move forward. If we don’t do that, we will not move forward as a society this great American experiment will come to an end.”

“It’s at the end of his term, what he has a few days left? I don’t really think it’s gonna make a difference,” Joe Nunez said. “The damage that was supposed to be done, has been done. He’s already made a foul name for himself, with all the stuff on Twitter and social media. I think impeachment now, it’s kind of redundant.”

One independent voter, who cast his ballot for Trump in the last election and did not want to go on camera, said he also thought the impeachment was not a big deal given that the president only has a few days left in office.

Especially since he thinks there won’t be enough votes in the Senate to convict.