Bay Area wakes up to another day of chilly temperatures

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Bay Area is waking up to another morning of chilly temperatures across the region!

Freeze Warnings are in effect through 9 a.m. for much of the North Bay including Marin, Sonoma, Napa, and Solano counties.

Freezing temperatures will be felt not in just those areas, but also parts of the inland East Bay for portions of the morning.

The National Weather Service Bay Area reported an unofficial record low at the Salinas airport this morning, clocking in at 28F, which would tie the record set back in 1946.

An unofficial record low at the Salinas airport (KSNS) this morning. A temperature of 28F was reported around 657am, which would tie the record set back in 1946.



Monterey (KMRY) was 1 degree off a record at 7am (35F vs 34F set in 1943). — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) February 4, 2020

The National Weather Service reported temperatures as low as the mid to upper-20’s for those deep inland and the upper 40’s for those along the coast.

🥶🥶 Chilly sunrise temperatures this Tuesday morning! 🥶🥶



Temperatures are as low as the mid to upper 20s deep inland to as high as the mid to upper 40s along the coast and bayshore.



Further cooling is possible through the next hour or so. pic.twitter.com/i0LgqmYByw — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) February 4, 2020

Tuesday’s temperatures will be just a couple of degrees warmer than yesterday, with today’s temperatures rising into the mid to upper-50’s.

Some warmer weather will greet us for the rest of the week.

