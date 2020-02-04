Bay Area wakes up to another day of chilly temperatures

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Bay Area is waking up to another morning of chilly temperatures across the region!
Freeze Warnings are in effect through 9 a.m. for much of the North Bay including Marin, Sonoma, Napa, and Solano counties.
Freezing temperatures will be felt not in just those areas, but also parts of the inland East Bay for portions of the morning.
The National Weather Service Bay Area reported an unofficial record low at the Salinas airport this morning, clocking in at 28F, which would tie the record set back in 1946.
The National Weather Service reported temperatures as low as the mid to upper-20’s for those deep inland and the upper 40’s for those along the coast.
Tuesday’s temperatures will be just a couple of degrees warmer than yesterday, with today’s temperatures rising into the mid to upper-50’s.
Some warmer weather will greet us for the rest of the week.
