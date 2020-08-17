Bay Area wakes up to another round of lightning, thunder

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Looks like the Bay Area is getting another dose of lightning and thunder Monday morning as the heat wave continues.
According to the National Weather Service, the current radar shows a number of storm cells moving through the North Bay right now, which is creating the lightning.
Scattered thunderstorms are expected throughout the morning.
Earlier Monday morning, lightning and thunder was first reported off the San Mateo coast.
Just a day ago, the Bay Area skies were filled with overnight thunderstorms and lightning creating for quite a memorable show.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued Sunday for parts of the Bay including San Jose, San Francisco, and Oakland.
Are you seeing lightning or thunder where you are?
Share your photos with us by emailing them to breakingnews@kron4.com.
>> Track the latest in the KRON4 Weather Center.
