Bay Area wakes up to another round of lightning, thunder

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Looks like the Bay Area is getting another dose of lightning and thunder Monday morning as the heat wave continues.

According to the National Weather Service, the current radar shows a number of storm cells moving through the North Bay right now, which is creating the lightning.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected throughout the morning.

Current radar showing a number of cells moving through toward the North Bay generating lightning. Scattered storms are expected through Monday morning.#CAwx pic.twitter.com/6qAlJgiDdB — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) August 17, 2020

Earlier Monday morning, lightning and thunder was first reported off the San Mateo coast.

Several strikes off of the San Mateo coast/Half Moon Bay area within the last few minutes. — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) August 17, 2020

5 lightning flashes off the coast within the last few minutes, so a few cells are progressing into weak thunderstorms now. Remains to be seen if they strengthen into moderate or strong thunderstorms through the morning. — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) August 17, 2020

Just a day ago, the Bay Area skies were filled with overnight thunderstorms and lightning creating for quite a memorable show.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued Sunday for parts of the Bay including San Jose, San Francisco, and Oakland.

