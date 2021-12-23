Multiple showers pour over Bay Area through Christmas

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Bay Area residents woke up to showers and reflective, rain-covered roads on Thursday.

Heavy rain will stay constant until around noon, according to KRON4 meteorologist John Shrable.

San Francisco and parts of the Peninsula, plus Marin County are feeling the most rain early in the morning. Rain clouds in the North Bay will then be the first to clear out of the Bay Area.

Sunshine is expected to start peeking through in the afternoon over the Bay Area – but there is a low chance that light rain will pick up again on Friday morning before some evening showers on Christmas Eve, according to the National Weather Service.

Here's another look at rain amounts during the past 24 hours. The greatest amounts were around the Bay Area, with lighter totals to the south. More rain is on the way for tonight into Thursday so keep those umbrellas handy! #cawx pic.twitter.com/LFcMkNFn1b — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) December 22, 2021

Further models show that rain is likely to continue through the holiday weekend.

“Another band of moderate rain looks to pass through early Saturday and an additional one for Sunday night into Monday, with scattered light showers in between,” NWS meteorologists said.