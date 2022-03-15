SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Bay Area received some needed rain beginning overnight Monday. Showers over the Pacific moved inland first over the North Bay, and then over San Francisco and the Peninsula.

The National Weather Service Bay Area tweeted that by 2:57 a.m., 0.08 inches of rain had fallen on downtown San Francisco, and that by the time the showers pass half an inch will have fallen on the North Bay’s hills.

These light showers are expected to be gone by midday, leaving behind a cloudy sky.

The South Bay and the East Bay are expected to stay largely dry.

The entire region is under a severe drought.