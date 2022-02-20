Bay Area welcomes much cooler weather

A cold weather front brings clouds skies and rainstorms to downtown San Francisco, Calif., on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. Meteorologists say the storms are just the beginning of an “atmospheric river” that will bring more intense rainfall and heavy snow in the Sierras. A significant storm ramped up Sunday with snow in Northern California that forced drivers to wrap their tires in chains and light rain in the lower elevations. The storm promises to drop up to 8 feet of snow on the highest peaks and drench other parts of the state. (Brontë Wittpenn/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

Bay Area, Calif. (BCN) — The springlike weather that the Bay Area and northern California have enjoyed for the last week is about to end as early as Monday, according to the National Weather Service, as an arctic cold front puts most of the country into a deep freeze.

The Bay Area forecast calls for temperatures to start cooling Sunday with a rapid change in the weather by Monday or Tuesday.

On Monday, a dry cold front will bring cooler air to the Bay Area with blustery winds by Monday evening.

Lows on Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be 39 in San Francisco, 33 in San Jose and 30 in Livermore. The region may experience a chance of showers by Tuesday morning with snow levels down to the 2,000-foot level.

The forecast calls for a chance of showers from San Francisco southward.