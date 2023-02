CALISTOGA, Calif. (BCN) — Most of Calistoga is without power Friday morning due to the winter storm that came through the region overnight, city officials said. The city issued an alert shortly before 7:15 a.m. about the widespread loss of power, saying PG&E is sending crews to assess the cause of the outage.

There is no estimate yet for when power will be restored in the area.

