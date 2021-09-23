Bay Area woman arrested for setting brush fire burning in Shasta County: Cal Fire

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A Bay Area woman has been arrested for allegedly setting the Fawn Fire burning in Shasta County, according to Cal Fire officials.

The woman was identified as 30-year-old Alexandra Souverneva of Palo Alto.

More than 2,000 structures are being threatened and mandatory evacuations are underway.

The fire started Wednesday afternoon and has since burned 1,200 acres and is 5% contained as of Thursday.

Wednesday afternoon, Cal Fire personnel and allied fire agencies responded to the brush fire near Fawndale Road, north of Mountain Gate.

Earlier in the day, employees in the area reported seeing a woman trespassing on the property and “acting irrationally”.

Around 8 p.m. while firefighters were battling the blaze, Souverneva walked out of the area and approached firefighters, stating she was dehydrated and needed medical treatment.

Souverneva was taken away from the fire line and medically evaluated and treated.

After being interviewed by Cal Fire law enforcement officers, officers believed Souverneva was responsible for causing the fire. She was arrested then transported and booked into the Shasta County Jail.

The case is being submitted to the Shasta County District Attorney’s Office recommending Souverneva be charged with arson to wildland. The charge receives an enhancement due to the declared state of emergency California is in due to wildfire danger.