(KRON) — A Bay Area woman has created a new toy company capturing the diversity she says she never saw in her own dolls growing up. KRON4 spoke with Elenor Mak, the found of Jilly Bing dolls.
Watch the full interview in the video player above.
by: Stephanie Lin
Posted:
Updated:
(KRON) — A Bay Area woman has created a new toy company capturing the diversity she says she never saw in her own dolls growing up. KRON4 spoke with Elenor Mak, the found of Jilly Bing dolls.
Watch the full interview in the video player above.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now