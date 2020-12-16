Bay Area woman gets surprise of a lifetime from Currys

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The Currys are known for giving back to their community.

Even after the Golden State Warriors moved across the Bay Bridge and found a new home in San Francisco, Steph and Ayesha Curry continue to assist families in the East Bay.

But the Bay’s favorite couple says all the giving back is actually inspired — by others who give back to their communities as well.

Lisa Troung, founder of Help a Mother Out, nominated Kai for “A Gift of Joy” that turned out to be the surprise of a lifetime.

Help a Mother Out is an Oakland-based nonprofit that gives diapers to homeless and low-income families in the Bay Area.

Kai started working with the organization earlier this year. Troung says Kai has distributed more than 1 million diapers a month.

When Kai thought she was interviewing for a documentary, she was really getting a special video call from Ayesha Curry.

The Currys teamed up with Rakuten to provide Kai with $10,000 for child care services.

Furthermore, Kai will receive a signed copy of Ayesha’s cookbook, a gift card for a night out at International Smoke and, of course, a signed jersey from Steph.

“Please know that everything you’re doing is making such a huge impact in your community and we see you. So thank you,” Ayesha said.

With no extended family in the area, Troung says the money would go a long way for Kai and her family.

“I feel really, really blessed right now… I just can’t believe people like that are in the world and giving back with like everything that’s going on right now, that people are just being good people,”Kai said, holding back her tears. “This is going to help a lot, and I just really feel thankful right now.”

Amid a year of chaos, people like Steph and Ayesha Curry help bring a little bit of joy back to the world — and it starts with people like Kai.

“This is what we need right now, we need to encourage and love each other and help each other out,” Steph Curry said. “And continue to be positive through this crazy time.”