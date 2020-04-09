Bay Area COVID-19 survivor opens up about her battle with the virus

A KRON4 EXCLUSIVE

SONOMA, Calif. (KRON) — “I was a healthy human and this virus diminished me to almost dead.”

Finally feeling better after a month long battle with coronavirus, Stacy Allegro spoke exclusively with KRON4 News while in isolation in Sonoma.

“Terrible cough that turned into a very high fever,” Allegro said.

The 58 year old cancer survivor believes she got COVID-19 from her husband after he traveled to Morocco.

Her first symptoms showed up March 18, and at the time did not meet the requirements from the CDC to get a test.

She kept in touch with her doctor.

After nine days of coughing so bad it bruised her body, and a temperature that would spike between 100 to 101, she went to the emergency room.

“I passed out and don’t remember anything,” she said.

For seven days, nurses and doctors cared for her at Kaiser in San Rafael.

Between the night sweats and pain, she felt her body failing her.

“Terrifying, I didn’t have any family,” she said. “I started asking nurses for their names and about their family. I needed to humanize this about this experience.”

And then before she was fully recovered, she says she was sent home.

Now she is alone, letting her body heal, missing her family and dog Emens.

A cough still lingers, energy is low — but she’s been fever-free for four days.

She’s also doing exercise with a breathing machine once an hour to strengthen her lungs.

But she is alive — and that is all that matters.

“I turned a corner and I’m grateful to be alive and see trees and birds and rain,” she said. “I don’t think there is a more grateful person on this earth than me.”

