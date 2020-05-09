Bay Area woman sends more than 400,000 masks to healthcare workers across US

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Inspired by her mother — a Bay Area woman has now found a way to get masks to hundreds of thousands of healthcare workers across the country.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic was starting to play out, I started getting really worried,” Liz Klinger said. “I mean, frankly, I was afraid she was going to die.”

Liz Klinger’s mom is a nurse, working on the front lines.

“When I was talking to my mom about how things were going, she’s a long time nurse working in the Bay Area, I found out she didn’t have any masks,” Klinger said.

So Klinger took action.

Quickly putting together a website, helping people with spare masks send them directly to healthcare workers who need them the most.

“Even if you have one mask, you have something from an earthquake kit, or you just find some from crafting, or house project you may have had, we can help match those up to a healthcare worker who needs them,” she said.

Klinger started the mask donation platform from her house in Oakland in mid-March. Since then, more than 400,000 masks have been delivered to healthcare workers nationwide — all because Klinger wanted to protect her mom.

“She’s very proud,” Klinger said. “I think we were talking about it the other day and she mentioned that it’s like I started it because it’s a way of expressing that I care about her and I was worried about her.”

