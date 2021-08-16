Bay Area woman works to help friends impacted by Haiti earthquake

HAITI (KRON) – People in Haiti are struggling after a magnitude 7.2 earthquake devastated the country early Saturday morning.

It killed at least 1,400 people and more than 6,000 injured.

A Bay Area woman says her friends are lucky that they are physically okay but their home is destroyed and they’ve lost everything.

These are people that were still recovering from the earthquake in 2010 and now they’re going through it again.

Makala Walls lives in Oakland but a piece of her heart is in Haiti.

“Someone took me out there to visit some friends and those friends became my family,” Walls said.

Walls traveled to Haiti in 2018. She says, at that time, people there were still trying to recover from the 2010 earthquake.

She says she was devastated to hear about this magnitude 7.2 earthquake.

“I felt extremely saddened that they had to go through something so tragic again and it really worried me,” Walls said.

Walls immediately reached out to her Haitian friends, her friend Daniel Louis sent KRON4 this message: “A lot of people are suffering.”

He says they need help — They need things like medical supplies, water, shelter, and food.

Walls is trying to collect money and clothing to send on her Instagram account.

There are also dozens of nonprofit organizations collecting funds.

“Just give what you want and god will give it to you back,” Walls said.

Walls says in addition to the loss of life, and resources, many of the survivors are suffering emotional trauma.

“They’re seeing people crushed under buildings, they’re seeing kids and families separated,” Walls said.

Video from Louis shows a group of people trying to pull a woman from the rubble. They say at this point, everyone is just trying to survive each day.

“It’s a lot of grief and sadness and I think it’s too soon to say what we’re hoping for next while we’re still trying to figure out how to deal with people now and how to fix the situation now,” Walls said.

Right now, Haiti is experiencing some tropical storms on top of all of this devastation.

Walls is doing a small collection herself, but they said donating to any non-profit working in Haiti helps.

A simple online search will pull up dozens of organizations.