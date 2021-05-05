Bay Area works to close gap in COVID-19 vaccine disparity

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – More and more Californians are getting vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Despite vaccines being readily available and counties struggling to fill appointments, there are still big disparities across the Bay Area.

The numbers overall are good but when you break them down you can clearly see the differences.

In some Bay Area zip codes, nearly 40-percent of people have been vaccinated, in other parts nearly everyone in zip codes has been vaccinated.

Doctors say in order to fully beat the virus, more has to be done to close the gap.

According to the state, the three zip codes with the highest percentages of people with at least one vaccine.

99-percent of people in the 94304 zip code, which makes up part of Palo Alto and Los Altos Hills, has received at least one vaccine.

People 94707 which is in the Berkeley Hills rounds out the top three.

On the bottom of the list, at the other end of it all are 94130 and 94704.

Treasure Island and an area of Berkeley near the Cal campus, about 38% of people there have received one dose of the vaccine and in 94603, just south of the Coliseum, the number is at 46%.

The vast differences across the Bay Area are getting the attention of health officials: Santa Clara County says 65% of Latino residents have not been vaccinated, far more than white or Asian residents.

The county says it’s having such a hard time filling appointments, it’s offering a walk-up vaccine clinic at – one of the areas hardest hit by COVID in the South Bay.

“Right now, we don’t have extra vaccines, we have people who need to be vaccinated,” said Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez.